Knox County Co-Op offering relief to Tennessee farmers

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An increase in food, fertilizer and fuel have some east Tennessee farmers fighting for relief. That includes Dwight Hart who has been farming for half a century.

“I saw an article one time and a guy made a remark and said a few business men wouldn’t take the risk that a farmer do and that’s true. You have to love it to do it,” Hart said.

Hart has won the battle against new development around his Halls farm and financial set backs, but now he’s going toe to toe with inflation. Just about every tool needed to keep a farm a success has doubled, including fertilizer, feed and hay.

A hit like this could mean smaller crops for the season.

“I can’t really control what they’re paying us for our products. If you go to a tractor dealer you’re going to pay for what he asks for a tractor and you just do the best you can and that’s all you do when you’re a farmer,” Hart said.

Fuel is now pumping in new issues and not just for farmers.

“The margins are so slim in agriculture they just can not afford to take that hit themselves so they’ll have to pass it on to consumers,” Lewis Jones, Tennessee Farmers Cooperative, said.

The Knox County Co-Op is offering some relief delivering and selling more than 60, 000 gallons of diesel a month to farmers. Plus, a tax break and the delivery to the farmers are saving them roughly 50 cents a gallon.

“We cannot convert all of these tractors that we have to electric overnight I mean it would nice if we could. That would be 10 -20 years down the road. We need relief today. We can’t wait,” Jones said. “They say the energy is here, well let’s drill baby drill.”

Jones encourages farmers to reach out to their local lawmakers to push for public relief.

