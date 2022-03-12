NASCAR driver sports Newport Police patch in honor of officers
Newport police wished Kyle Weatherman good luck as he heads into the Xfinity series sporting a Newport Police Department patch.
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman is headed into the Xfinity series sporting a Newport Police Department patch on his #92 Chevrolet Camaro.
The department posted about Weatherman’s car Saturday, saying the patch was placed there to honor officers.
“The Newport Police Department would like to wish Kyle Weatherman good luck today as he displays the Newport Police Dept patch in honor of our police officers,” the Facebook post said.
