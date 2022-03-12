Advertisement

NASCAR driver sports Newport Police patch in honor of officers

Newport police wished Kyle Weatherman good luck as he heads into the Xfinity series sporting a Newport Police Department patch.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman is headed into the Xfinity series sporting a Newport Police Department patch on his #92 Chevrolet Camaro.

The department posted about Weatherman’s car Saturday, saying the patch was placed there to honor officers.

Posted by Newport Police Department on Saturday, March 12, 2022

“The Newport Police Department would like to wish Kyle Weatherman good luck today as he displays the Newport Police Dept patch in honor of our police officers,” the Facebook post said.

