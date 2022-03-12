Advertisement

Pigeon Forge sees tourist influx on snowy Saturday

Even with Dollywood choosing not to open Saturday, tourists still went to visit some Pigeon Forge attractions.
Tourist visit snow Pigeon Forge attractions
Tourist visit snow Pigeon Forge attractions(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with Dollywood choosing not to open Saturday, tourists still went to visit some Pigeon Forge attractions.

Snow in March is often unique to East Tennessee, but for some visitors, it’s unheard of.

Florida high school competitive dancer Brookly Bolkosky said, “I’ve never seen snow in my life so it’s really exciting. It was crazy. It was super cold. I have never been in temperatures below 50 degrees.”

For others, it’s a blast from the past.

“I grew up with it so it’s kind of like a childhood memory for me,” Florida high competitive dancer Nix Stengel said.

Both visitors are in Pigeon Forge for a national high school competitive dance competition.

“We’re here for a dance competition with the high school team,” Stengel said.

Workers at The Island in Pigeon Forge spent the day sweeping snow off of seats rather than hosting guests. Some chose to go outside for some activities. but others wanted to stay inside most of the day.

“I mean we’ve had a snowball fight and snow angels so I mean that’s pretty fun,” Bolkosky said.

Officials said there is a possibility of re-freeze on roads late Saturday night so it’s best to either stay off the roads or use caution when on the roadways. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said 2-8″ of snow has fallen in the region.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Road, Powell
Weather conditions, road closures in East Tennessee right now
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
First Alert Weather day for heavy snowfall kicks off Saturday.
Mild Friday ahead of heavy snowfall by Saturday morning and frigid wind chills, First Alert Saturday
T & J Bus Lines has 13 buses that transport students to and from Knox County Schools
Knox Co. school bus contractor worries kids won’t have transportation to school
An East Knoxville daycare has shut its doors, giving parents no notice or reason why.
East Knoxville day care with violation history closes abruptly

Latest News

Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Dollywood to open Sunday
Amalie Arena in Tampa
LIVE THREAD: 2nd half underway in Tampa Bay
Bands of heavy snow are exiting the region, here's what's to come for the rest of your weekend.
What Is Next For Your Weekend?
Snow continues to fall and frigid cold temperatures are settling in
First Alert Weather Day continues as frigid cold temperatures settle in