Pigeon Forge sees tourist influx on snowy Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with Dollywood choosing not to open Saturday, tourists still went to visit some Pigeon Forge attractions.

Snow in March is often unique to East Tennessee, but for some visitors, it’s unheard of.

Florida high school competitive dancer Brookly Bolkosky said, “I’ve never seen snow in my life so it’s really exciting. It was crazy. It was super cold. I have never been in temperatures below 50 degrees.”

For others, it’s a blast from the past.

“I grew up with it so it’s kind of like a childhood memory for me,” Florida high competitive dancer Nix Stengel said.

Both visitors are in Pigeon Forge for a national high school competitive dance competition.

“We’re here for a dance competition with the high school team,” Stengel said.

Workers at The Island in Pigeon Forge spent the day sweeping snow off of seats rather than hosting guests. Some chose to go outside for some activities. but others wanted to stay inside most of the day.

“I mean we’ve had a snowball fight and snow angels so I mean that’s pretty fun,” Bolkosky said.

Officials said there is a possibility of re-freeze on roads late Saturday night so it’s best to either stay off the roads or use caution when on the roadways. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said 2-8″ of snow has fallen in the region.

