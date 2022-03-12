Sevier County crews anticipate impacts of winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With the possibility of snow and winter weather over the weekend, the Sevier County Electric System is preparing for a situation they know all too well.

Allen Robbins with the system said they’re anticipating some outages over the weekend but aren’t sure exactly how many. He compared the upcoming situation to the one back in January that left at one point more than 34,000 customers without power.

“The ground is going to have enough time to freeze but the snow is going to pile up very quickly and as I’ve looked at the weather it looks like it could be a wet snow. Which doesn’t bode well for trees and powerlines,” said Robbins.

According to Robbins, that wet snow can weigh down perfectly healthy trees and cause them to fall. The Sevier County Electric System has a tree cutting element of their job where they trim and cut down trees within ten feet of each side of the power lines, but it doesn’t cover all possible risks.

Robbins said, “Trees that are 100 something feet tall or up a large embankment or out 150 feet from the line you know that’s still a potential to hit the power line.”

All 50 lineman and all five tree cutting crews will be on standby overnight and into the weekend according to Robbins.

He asks for patience from those possibly impacted, saying it can take a while to restore power at times because they want to ensure safety for crews in the field and anybody that lives in the surrounding areas.

