‘That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has gone to Ukraine to help his daughter and grandson escape.

William Hubbard recently flew to Poland and crossed the border to Ukraine to reunite with his daughter, Aislinn, and her 8-month-old son, Seraphim.

Aislinn moved to Ukraine in 2018 at age 16 to study ballet. She tried to leave before Russia began its invasion, but her son does not have a birth certificate or passport because he was born in a home during the coronavirus pandemic.

After reuniting at Aislinn’s home near Kyiv, the three fled west. As of Friday they were waiting at the border with Slovakia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

