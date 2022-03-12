Advertisement

UT athletes using NIL to honor slain Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

Quarterback Navy Shuler, along with pitchers Redmond Walsh and Will Mabrey, are using NIL to help the Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss Memorial Endowment.
By William Puckett
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Name, Image and Likeness has almost changed the face of college athletics, allowing student-athletes to make money legally.

Spyre Sports Group is piloting the NIL benefits for Tennessee athletes.

They’re teaming up with veteran Will McNeely to use athletes NIL to benefit an endowment at UT honoring Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

The “Afghan 13-SSG Ryan Christian Knauss Memorial Scholarship” is set to benefit current active duty service members, veterans, someone who has a family tie to the military, or a transfer from a service academy or military schools like VMI or The Citadel.

”It’s something that students aren’t necessarily inclined to do they don’t have to do this by any means but they want to,” said Sheridan Gannon vice president of media and entertainment of Spyre Sports.

Spyre is now helping the likes of Navy Shuler, Redmond Walsh, and Will Mabrey use their NIL to help raise money for the endowment.

”All three of those guys are really eager to help they feel that their platform and their personalities really align with this endowment,” said Gannon.

This act is showing NIL isn’t all about money to athletes, but a way to benefit the community they play in.

”It’s not just about getting cars and lucrative deals, its about giving back to your communities and charities that have impacted you and those around you,” said Gannon.

