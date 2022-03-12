Advertisement

Vols ready for 3rd matchup with Kentucky in SEC Tourney Semifinals

Vols and Cats split their regular season meetings with each team winning handily at home
Amalie Arena in Tampa
Amalie Arena in Tampa(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team competes in its fourth straight SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday, facing off against fifth-ranked and No. 3 seed Kentucky at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. 

Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analysis) and Marty Smith (reporter) will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action.

On Friday, Tennessee (24-7) opened the SEC Tournament with a quarterfinals win over Mississippi State, 72-59. Junior Josiah-Jordan James finished with a game-high 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting in the win, 14 of which came in the second half. James also had five rebounds and four assists. James was one of five Vols to score in double figures.

Saturday marks the third meeting of the season between Tennessee and Kentucky, as each team has won one meeting this season. The Wildcats defeated the Vols in Lexington on Jan. 15, 107-79, while Tennessee grabbed a win in Knoxville on Feb. 15, 76-63. With a win Saturday, Tennessee advances to the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN against either No. 8 seed Texas A&M or No. 4 seed Arkansas. Following the SEC Tournament, Tennessee will await Selection Sunday to learn its seeding and matchup for the NCAA Tournament. The 2022 NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. 

