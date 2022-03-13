Gradually warming for the new work week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 60s and 70s this week with some clouds and spotty rain chances at times. Overall, it looks like a pretty good week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see a few more clouds tonight with temperatures dropping to near 26 degrees by Monday morning. Areas with more snow on the ground will likely drop into the lower 20s.

Partly cloudy skies stick around throughout much of the day Monday with more sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will get near 57 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase Tuesday as a small system from the south clips part of East Tennessee late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Both days will feature highs in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are likely Wednesday.

We dry out just in time for St. Patrick’s Day and see those highs get near 70 degrees!

The 70s stick around Friday with our next cold front arriving late Friday into early Saturday morning. This system, for now, looks weak with scattered rain overnight Friday into the morning hours on Saturday. Temperatures will drop a little bit into the 60s for the weekend. Sunshine returns quickly by Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.