Advertisement

Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(Patrick Mahomes)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally got married to his long-time partner, Brittany Matthews.

Mahomes announced the happily ever after moment on social media. His post to Twitter showed the two hand-in-hand, smiling after the “I do’s” were said. A caption to the photo reads “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes” with a heart emoji.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews the day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring. Soon after, the happily engaged couple announced they were expecting a baby.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Road, Powell
Weather conditions, road closures in East Tennessee right now
A picture of a woman floating around social media is part of what victims say could be an...
Middle TN women say invasive phone scam leads to explicit images
Greenhouses prep for winter weather this weekend
East Tennessee greenhouse asks customers to hold off on buying plants
Snow continues to fall and frigid cold temperatures are settling in
First Alert Weather Day continues as frigid cold temperatures settle in
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says

Latest News

Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay
It’s the Vols and Aggies for all the marbles
State Tournament at Murfreesboro
Lady Bulldogs win against Farragut in State Tournament
Versus Kentucky at SEC Tourney Semifinals
Vols hold off Cats to advance to SEC Tourney title game
BlueCross State Championships logo
BlueCross Girls Basketball Championship games delayed