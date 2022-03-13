It’s the Vols and Aggies for all the marbles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team competes for an SEC Tournament title Sunday, taking on No. 8 seed Texas A&M at 1 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch Sunday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analysis) and Marty Smith (reporter) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action. A national radio broadcast is also available on channel 134 on Sirius, channel 190 SiriusXM and channel 961 on the SiriusXM app.

On Saturday, Tennessee (25-7) claimed its second win of the SEC Tournament and second win over rival Kentucky this season, 69-62. Second-team All-SEC selection Kennedy Chandler scored a team-high 19 points for the Volunteers on 8-for-16 shooting. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points, while Josiah-Jordan James added 10. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight points on 4-for-7 shooting in 22 minutes. Uros Plavsic had six points on 3-for-4 shooting and a team-high eight rebounds.

Texas A&M (23-11) defeated No. 4 seed Arkansas in its semifinal game on Saturday, 82-64. Saturday marks the second meeting of the season between Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Vols defeated the Aggies on Feb. 1 in Knoxville, 90-80. Following the SEC Tournament, Tennessee will await Selection Sunday to learn its seeding and match-up for the NCAA Tournament. The 2022 NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on WVLT and CBS.

