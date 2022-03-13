Katt Williams ends show at Municipal Auditorium early after bomb threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Comedian Katt Williams abruptly ended his show at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday night after a bomb threat, according to auditorium officials.

In a statement posted on its website, Williams ended his set 10 minutes before it was to end due to a bomb threat. Williams made the decision not to notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury.

The building was successfully cleared by Metro Police without incident, according to auditorium officials.

