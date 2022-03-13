Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing teen, representatives told WVLT News.

Cadence Means, 14, was last seen on Saturday around midnight near Brown Gap Villas. She reportedly took her father’s car, a 2018 white Honda Accord, and left a note saying she would return soon. The car has tag US8188.

Means was described as Caucasian with green eyes and red and black hair. She also goes by Cady, officials said.

Those with information should call 865-215-2243 or 911.

