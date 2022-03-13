Advertisement

NCAA 2022 Basketball Selection Show

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off this week with the first games being played in Dayton, Ohio.
The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament kicks off this week with the first games being played...
The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament kicks off this week with the first games being played in Ohio.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off in Dayton, Ohio with the first four teams playing March 15 and 16, according to the NCAA’s official website.

The men’s and women’s fields include 68 teams with the men’s being announced at 6 p.m. on CBS and the women’s selection being announced at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The Final Four games for the men will be played in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.

The Final Four games and the championship game for the women will be played on April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

