New Market barn built in 1928 destroyed by morning fire

A total of 20 firefighters remained on the scene for two hours to extinguish the fire.
An early Sunday morning fire completely burnt a barn that was built in 1928.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - An early Sunday morning fire completely burnt a New Market barn that was built in 1928.

New Market crews responded to the report of a fire at 4:30 a.m. on March 13. According to officials, Jefferson County Fire Department, Lakeway Central and West Hamblen Fire assisted in putting out the flames that had fully engulfed the barn.

A total of 20 firefighters remained on the scene for two hours to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to New Market Fire and Rescue Team Captain Sammy Soloman.

