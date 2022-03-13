Reward increases for information on abandoned dog at center of animal cruelty investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Animal Control asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a neglected and abandoned dog.

The dog, a terrier or poodle mix, was found abandoned in a cloth dog carrier behind a dumpster near an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Jenkins Road on March 5, officials released. It was alive when found, but officials said it showed “neglect and had numerous areas of its body that were severely infected.”

The Young-Williams Animal Center provided extensive medical treatment and a cruelty exam to the dog.

“A reminder that resources are available for owners who cannot provide the appropriate care for their animals,” officials with the Knoxville Police Department said.

Staff at YWAC was not able to disclose the condition of the dog at this time, but KPD officials confirmed with WVLT News an animal cruelty investigation was opened after the dog was found.

A citizen donated $500 to East Tennessee Crime Stoppers to drive more tips on the identity of the dog’s owner. Anyone with information was asked to call KPD Animal Control at 865-215-8639.

Officials said for those who cannot afford food, medical care or other essential items to contact the Knoxville Animal Control Unit at the same number.

