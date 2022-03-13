Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off this week!
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols defeated the Aggies 65-50, Sunday afternoon to win the SEC Tournament. The win made the Vols automatic qualifiers for the tournament.
No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers will face the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers from Virginia in Indianapolis on Thursday.
The SEC champs planned to return to campus Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at Stokely Residence Hall.
