Advertisement

Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off this week!
Tennessee tops Texas A&M in title game 65-50 to win the first title since 1979.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols defeated the Aggies 65-50, Sunday afternoon to win the SEC Tournament. The win made the Vols automatic qualifiers for the tournament.

No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers will face the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers from Virginia in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The SEC champs planned to return to campus Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at Stokely Residence Hall.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Road, Powell
Weather conditions, road closures in East Tennessee right now
A picture of a woman floating around social media is part of what victims say could be an...
Middle TN women say invasive phone scam leads to explicit images
Cadence Means
Knox County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
Greenhouses prep for winter weather this weekend
East Tennessee greenhouse asks customers to hold off on buying plants
Snow continues to fall and frigid cold temperatures are settling in
First Alert Weather Day continues as frigid cold temperatures settle in

Latest News

The dog was found behind a dumpster, officials said.
Reward increases for information on abandoned dog at center of animal cruelty investigation
State Tournament at Murfreesboro
Lady Bulldogs win against Farragut in State Tournament
Vols win SEC Tournament title
Vols win SEC Tournament title
Gradually warming this week
Gradually warming for the new work week