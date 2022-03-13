Advertisement

Tom Brady announces he’s coming out of retirement

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before winning one in his first season in Tampa Bay
Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before winning one in his first season...
Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before winning one in his first season in Tampa Bay(MGN)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tom Brady announced Sunday he’s not done yet.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner took to Twitter to announce he had unfinished business and is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady tweeted. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

ESPN originally reported Brady was retiring on Jan. 29 after his long career in the game and the retirement was debated for days leading up to his official announcement.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Road, Powell
Weather conditions, road closures in East Tennessee right now
A picture of a woman floating around social media is part of what victims say could be an...
Middle TN women say invasive phone scam leads to explicit images
Cadence Means
Knox County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
Greenhouses prep for winter weather this weekend
East Tennessee greenhouse asks customers to hold off on buying plants
Snow continues to fall and frigid cold temperatures are settling in
First Alert Weather Day continues as frigid cold temperatures settle in

Latest News

Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
The dog was found behind a dumpster, officials said.
Reward increases for information on abandoned dog at center of animal cruelty investigation
State Tournament at Murfreesboro
Lady Bulldogs win against Farragut in State Tournament
Vols win SEC Tournament title
Vols win SEC Tournament title