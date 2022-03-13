Tom Brady announces he’s coming out of retirement
Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before winning one in his first season in Tampa Bay
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tom Brady announced Sunday he’s not done yet.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner took to Twitter to announce he had unfinished business and is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady tweeted. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”
ESPN originally reported Brady was retiring on Jan. 29 after his long career in the game and the retirement was debated for days leading up to his official announcement.
