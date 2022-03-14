Advertisement

Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton officially announced Monday that she was withdrawing her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

The country music icon was first nominated to enter the hall of fame at the beginning of February with several other musicians, including Eminem, Eurythmics and Rage Against the Machine. Voting also opened up, with Parton shooting up to second place just hours afterward. As of March 14, she was fourth with 281,815 votes.

Parton posted that while she was “extremely flattered and grateful” to be nominated, she did not feel that she earned the right to be in the running.

“I do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Game will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I’m ever worthy.”

She also announced a new venture in the post - an upcoming rock ‘n’ roll album that would be released at “some point in the future.” She also said that her husband, Carl Dean, was a rock ‘n’ roll “freak” that always encouraged her to record the album.

Although she withdrew her nomination, she wished the other nominees good luck.

The legend also kicked off the 37th Dollywood season in style Friday with flocks of people visiting the park to celebrate.

