Advertisement

Dollywood kicks off season despite delay

Snow and cold temperatures caused Dollywood to delay it’s season opening by a day and two hours.
By William Puckett
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -Dollywood kicked off the season in style Sunday after delays because of snow but patrons still flocked to the park despite the cold temperatures.

“A lot of things,” said Elijah McNeal who is visiting the park with his family from North Carolina.

Looking forward to rides and fun, folks flocked to the Sevier County park to roll in the new season and Dollywood’s 37th season.

”It’s great to spend time with the family, let the kids enjoy themselves, and have fun,” said Richard McNeal, Elijah’s dad.

Despite them being at the top of many people’s lists as the draw to Dollywood, the park had limited rides open Sunday because of the cold weather, but park officials said they planned to open more as the sunshine spread across the park.

”Roller coaster, most definitely roller coasters, I’m a guy for thrills, Anything I can do like that I am definitely for it,” said Jarvares Chaplin visiting from Kentucky.

Dollywood opened Friday to season pass holders.

Saturday the park was supposed to open to the general public, but closed because of several inches of snowfall across East Tennessee in a late season winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santiago Vescovi
Vols win SEC Tournament Championship
Cadence Means
Knox County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer from hours long hostage situation

Latest News

Monroe County car chase ends in officer-involved shooting
A shooting and a car chase lead to an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, according to...
Monroe County car chase ends in officer-involved shooting
Gradually warming this week
Gradually warming for the new work week
Tennessee players congratulate each other after beating Alabama in an NCAA college basketball...
Lady Vols to take on Buffalo in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament