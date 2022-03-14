Advertisement

KCS superintendent: Masks not required starting Monday after judge temporarily lifts mandate

Court documents filed Monday show that the permanent suspension is pending the outcome of mediation.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The federally-imposed mask mandate at Knox County Schools was temporarily suspended by a federal judge Monday afternoon, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Court documents filed Monday show that the permanent suspension is pending the outcome of mediation that was ordered on March 7. Federal Judge Ronnie Greer ordered that both parties of the ongoing lawsuit would have 60 days to enter the mediation conference in an attempt to solve the dispute. Once attended, a mediator will file a mediation report to Judge Greer.

The plaintiffs in the original Knox County Schools mask mandate, a group of parents, and the defendants, the Knox County Board of Education and Governor Bill Lee, both requested that the preliminary injunction be modified to reflect the guidelines of the CDC. Guidelines now state that mask-wearing should be a choice in areas where COVID-19 transmission is low, which includes Knox County.

The federal judge ruled that the court’s mask mandate be lifted; however, if circumstances change between now and the conclusion of mediation, the plaintiffs may move to reinstate the preliminary injunction or seek to modify it once more, documents stated.

This comes after parents of three children successfully sued the KCBOE and Gov. Bill Lee last year, saying their at-risk children needed a mask mandate to safely attend school due to medical conditions that made them more susceptible to catching COVID-19, according to court documents.

As of now, students are currently on spring break and will return to the classroom on Monday, March 21.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas sent a letter to parents following the news.

Read the full filing below:

