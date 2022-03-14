GSMNP hiring volunteers for Roadside Assistance Program

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hiring volunteers to assist Visitor and Resource Protection rangers in areas such as roadside assistance, managing traffic and providing visitor information on park roadways.

The Roadside Assistance Program allows the park to provide roadside assistance to its visitors, conducted by rangers and volunteers. The volunteers will receive a courtesy vehicle equipped with many tools, such as a battery charger and vehicle fluids, to lend a helping hand to visitors who need it. An RV site with electric and water services will also be provided; however, the RV is not included.

Volunteers are required to work 32 hours per week in a team of two. Park officials said that one of the two people in a group must have prior law enforcement experience, which would allow for better judgment of hazards and situations that “should be avoided and passed directly to park rangers.”

The Litte River District in Gatlinburg, Oconaluftee District near Cherokee and the Cades Cove District in Townsend have open positions.

Interested applicants can apply online here.

