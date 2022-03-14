Advertisement

GSMNP hiring volunteers for Roadside Assistance Program

Volunteers are required to work 32 hours per week in a team of two.
Volunteers would assist with traffic control in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Volunteers would assist with traffic control in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.(GSMNP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hiring volunteers to assist Visitor and Resource Protection rangers in areas such as roadside assistance, managing traffic and providing visitor information on park roadways.

The Roadside Assistance Program allows the park to provide roadside assistance to its visitors, conducted by rangers and volunteers. The volunteers will receive a courtesy vehicle equipped with many tools, such as a battery charger and vehicle fluids, to lend a helping hand to visitors who need it. An RV site with electric and water services will also be provided; however, the RV is not included.

Volunteers are required to work 32 hours per week in a team of two. Park officials said that one of the two people in a group must have prior law enforcement experience, which would allow for better judgment of hazards and situations that “should be avoided and passed directly to park rangers.”

The Litte River District in Gatlinburg, Oconaluftee District near Cherokee and the Cades Cove District in Townsend have open positions.

Interested applicants can apply online here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santiago Vescovi
Vols win SEC Tournament Championship
Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Cadence Means
Knox County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer from hours long hostage situation
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Latest News

police lights
KPD: One arrested, one at large following Knoxville Walgreens robbery
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Mountain View from Look Rock Tower
Section of GSMNP to close until May for road renovations
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
The warming trend starts