‘It’s their time to get to trophies, their time to cut the nets down’ | Rick Barnes reflects on tourney win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee captured its first SEC Tournament championship in 43 years Sunday, defeating Texas A&M, 65-50. The Vols led wire-to-wire in the win, building a 14-0 lead in the opening minutes and never leading by less than five points after that.

After the game, Josiah-Jordan James wanted to make sure that while the players were being honored, Head Coach Rick Barnes was getting the credit he deserved.

“A lot of emotion came out of us, but we have to credit him because without him, we wouldn’t be here,” James said. “And without him I wouldn’t be half the player, half the man I am.”

Santiago Vescovi wanted to do the same.

“When we were cutting the net, Joe came up to me and we looked at each other and we’re like, ‘yeah, we need to get coach’,” Vescovi said. “Like we know he’s not going to go up there to get it. So we know how much he means for every single one of us and for the whole team. So we wanted to share that moment with him too. Especially knowing that he took a chance on every single one of us coming to the University of Tennessee.”

During the celebration, Barnes was seen standing off to the side for what he said was their time to shine.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I think it’s their time. I really do,” Barnes said. “I think it’s their time, and I’m so proud of them because I know the work they put in how hard they’ve trained, and again, I just think it’s their moment. It’s their time to get to trophies, their time to cut the nets down, and they came to Tennessee to help us make it a special place. They’ve done that, but it’s truly it’s their time.”

The No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers will face the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers from Virginia in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The game will air on WVLT at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Tennessee sits at 26-7, being 14-4 in the SEC, while Longwood sits at 26-6, being 15-1 in the Big South.

