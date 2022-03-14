Advertisement

Knoxville police seek identity of woman in connection to suspected overdose death

Knoxville Police Department investigators believe the woman’s name could be Vickie or Victoria.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is seeking the identity of a woman in reference to an ongoing investigation into a suspected overdose death, officials said in a social media post Monday.

Investigators said that the suspected overdose death occurred at an East Scott Avenue apartment on Feb. 14. They believe the woman’s name could be Vickie or Victoria.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

