KPD: One arrested, one at large following Knoxville Walgreens robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was arrested, and another is on the run after a robbery at a Walgreens in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, KPD officers responded to a robbery at a Walgreens located at 7523 Kingston Pike. The initial report stated that two men entered the store, one of which acted like he had a gun before both men left the store with money from the register, according to a KPD spokesperson.

Investigators on the scene received a description of the truck that the suspects left in, which was relayed to officers. According to officials, the truck was located a short time later when officers tried to stop it on I-40 East near Papermill Drive. However, it did not stop, which resulted in a brief pursuit before it was called off, and the sight of the truck was lost.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office located the truck and attempted to stop it; however, the driver refused again, officials said. A pursuit was initiated, and the truck reportedly wrecked on East Emory Road at Quarry Road. THP officers were able to arrest the driver, identified as 46-year-old Travis Monday.

The passenger fled from the truck and was not located, despite search efforts from officers. A KPD spokesperson said that the suspect had not been found or positively identified as of Monday morning.

Monday was charged with several charges, including aggravated robbery, simple possession and felony evading arrest.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit will lead the investigation.

