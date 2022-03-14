Advertisement

Lady Vols to take on Buffalo in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament kicks off this week!
Tennessee players congratulate each other after beating Alabama in an NCAA college basketball...
Tennessee players congratulate each other after beating Alabama in an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Tennessee Athletics
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 4 seed Lady Vols are set to take on the No. 13 seed Buffalo at Thompson-Boling Arena on March 19.

The Lady Vols lost to Kentucky 83-74, knocking them out of the SEC Tournament on March 5.

Head Coach Kellie Harper Speaks After SEC Selections Made

Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper prepares her team for their first matchup in the NCAA Tournament against Buffalo. More: https://bit.ly/3J8zL4Y

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, March 13, 2022

The Final Four games and the championship game for the women will be played on April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

KEY IS QUEEN: Tamari Key took sole possession of Tennessee’s single-season blocks record, swatting two shots against Kentucky to move her season total to 115. She trails Candace Parker (275), UT’s leader in career blocks, by only two.

HAVE A DAY, DYE: Graduate Alexus Dye put up a season-high 26 points against UK while grabbing 10 boards to turn in her second straight double-double.

WALKER DISHING: Graduate Jordan Walker doled out a career-high 10 assists against the Wildcats. Her previous high of nine came at Western Michigan against Akron on Jan. 25, 2020. Prior to tonight, her high against an SEC opponent was seven, set against MSU on Feb. 24.

DYE PICKING UP THE SLACK: In the five contests since Tennessee lost Jordan Horston, its leading rebounder, Dye has picked up her activity on the boards, averaging 10.0 rpg. over that stretch.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Road, Powell
Weather conditions, road closures in East Tennessee right now
Cadence Means
Knox County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
A picture of a woman floating around social media is part of what victims say could be an...
Middle TN women say invasive phone scam leads to explicit images
Greenhouses prep for winter weather this weekend
East Tennessee greenhouse asks customers to hold off on buying plants
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says

Latest News

Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before winning one in his first season...
Tom Brady announces he’s coming out of retirement
The dog was found behind a dumpster, officials said.
Reward increases for information on abandoned dog at center of animal cruelty investigation
State Tournament at Murfreesboro
Lady Bulldogs win against Farragut in State Tournament