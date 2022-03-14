Lady Vols to take on Buffalo in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 4 seed Lady Vols are set to take on the No. 13 seed Buffalo at Thompson-Boling Arena on March 19.

The Lady Vols lost to Kentucky 83-74, knocking them out of the SEC Tournament on March 5.

Head Coach Kellie Harper Speaks After SEC Selections Made Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper prepares her team for their first matchup in the NCAA Tournament against Buffalo.

The Final Four games and the championship game for the women will be played on April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

KEY IS QUEEN: Tamari Key took sole possession of Tennessee’s single-season blocks record, swatting two shots against Kentucky to move her season total to 115. She trails Candace Parker (275), UT’s leader in career blocks, by only two.

HAVE A DAY, DYE: Graduate Alexus Dye put up a season-high 26 points against UK while grabbing 10 boards to turn in her second straight double-double.

WALKER DISHING: Graduate Jordan Walker doled out a career-high 10 assists against the Wildcats. Her previous high of nine came at Western Michigan against Akron on Jan. 25, 2020. Prior to tonight, her high against an SEC opponent was seven, set against MSU on Feb. 24.

DYE PICKING UP THE SLACK: In the five contests since Tennessee lost Jordan Horston, its leading rebounder, Dye has picked up her activity on the boards, averaging 10.0 rpg. over that stretch.

