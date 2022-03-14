Lots of clouds this week but we are much warmer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just two days after one of the biggest snows in years, and POOF! The snow is almost gone, except for some very shaded spots. Rain - not snow - is back on Wednesday and Friday. We have several cracks at 70 degrees.

WHAT TO EXPECT

That sunshine kicked out most of the snow. We now have more than TWICE our seasonal average for snow, at least for Knoxville. The same can be said for most spots in East Tennessee and even in SE Kentucky.

We’re milder tonight but there’s no wind to speak of. That could lead to some longer-lived fog northeast of Knoxville. Apart from fog, it’s a very quiet stretch through Tuesday. There are more high clouds, then mid-level clouds arriving on Tuesday afternoon. We should be warmer than Monday, with most in the low-to-middle 60s.

Rain is back very early Wednesday. That’s really a ‘gray’ stretch of overcast sky, mild temps, and generally light rain. There may be an isolated afternoon rumble of thunder. Still, severe weather or widespread thunder is not expected.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is our day of ‘equal time,’ meaning nearly identical daylight and night-time. At our latitude, this is NOT the spring equinox! Of course, St. Patrick’s Day is also Thursday. This is one of the pick days of the week. There’s a fair amount of clouds but we should stay dry.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.