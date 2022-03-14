Advertisement

Monroe County car chase ends in officer-involved shooting

A shooting and a car chase lead to an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.
A shooting and a car chase lead to an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, according to...
A shooting and a car chase lead to an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.(WSMV)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was hospitalized following a car chase ending in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Highway 411 around 11:44 p.m. Saturday and found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. While on scene, the victim was able to identify the suspect to deputies and while the deputies were treating him, the suspect drove by, pointing a handgun at them, according to Jones.

“At this time deputies gave pursuit and were able to perform a successful pit maneuver ending the pursuit only yards from the shooting,” Jones said. “The suspect exited his vehicle and attempted to engage deputies with a handgun before fleeing into a tree line.”

Jones said the suspect challenged a deputy with a handgun.

“At this time the deputy was forced to shoot the suspect,” he said. “The suspect was transported to UT medical center for treatment.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called and now leads the investigation into the shooting.

“The deputy involved with the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per policy and the suspect status at this time will not be released,” Jones said. “We ask for your prayers for our deputy, the victim and suspect and their families.”

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santiago Vescovi
Vols win SEC Tournament Championship
Cadence Means
Knox County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer from hours long hostage situation

Latest News

Monroe County car chase ends in officer-involved shooting
Despite the delay, Dollywood opened for the season, Sunday.
Dollywood kicks off season despite delay
Gradually warming this week
Gradually warming for the new work week
Tennessee players congratulate each other after beating Alabama in an NCAA college basketball...
Lady Vols to take on Buffalo in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament