Monroe County car chase ends in officer-involved shooting

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was hospitalized following a car chase ending in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Highway 411 around 11:44 p.m. Saturday and found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. While on scene, the victim was able to identify the suspect to deputies and while the deputies were treating him, the suspect drove by, pointing a handgun at them, according to Jones.

“At this time deputies gave pursuit and were able to perform a successful pit maneuver ending the pursuit only yards from the shooting,” Jones said. “The suspect exited his vehicle and attempted to engage deputies with a handgun before fleeing into a tree line.”

Jones said the suspect challenged a deputy with a handgun.

“At this time the deputy was forced to shoot the suspect,” he said. “The suspect was transported to UT medical center for treatment.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called and now leads the investigation into the shooting.

“The deputy involved with the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per policy and the suspect status at this time will not be released,” Jones said. “We ask for your prayers for our deputy, the victim and suspect and their families.”

This is a developing situation.

