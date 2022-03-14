MVP Kennedy Chandler’s dad had no doubt his son would push through

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee captured its first SEC Tournament championship in 43 years Sunday, defeating Texas A&M, 65-50. The Vols led wire-to-wire in the win, building a 14-0 lead in the opening minutes and never leading by less than five points after that.

Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler was named SEC Tournament MVP. Chandler started the tournament with an ankle injury but still cooked up 14 points throughout the tournament.

Kennedy’s father, Kylan Chandler, spoke to WVLT News after the win celebration and said he knew his son would be there all along.

“So what he did was he got with the trainers, and they did a great job in reference to, you know, get him back on his feet as he should be,” Kylan said. “And he taped it up and trained in the pool, and here you go at MVP.”

Kennedy attributed a big part of his success at Tennessee to Head Coach Rick Barnes.

“I know that I want him to push me every single day to be the best player I can be,” said Kennedy. “And that’s what he’s done ever since I’ve been here.”

The No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers will face the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers from Virginia in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The game will air on WVLT at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Tennessee sits at 26-7, being 14-4 in the SEC, while Longwood sits at 26-6, being 15-1 in the Big South.

