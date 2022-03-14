Advertisement

Roane State offering free dental cleanings for children

The clinic, on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday
(WVLT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) - The Roane State Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic in Tennessee is offering free dental cleanings for children ages 4 to 12.

The children will receive a cleaning, necessary dental X-rays, and a fluoride treatment at no charge, the school said. The free cleaning offer is only available through the end of March.

The clinic, on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Availability is limited. To make an appointment, call the clinic.

The clinic also offers cleanings, sealants, and teeth whitening for adults. The facility is closed from May through August.

