SEC Champion t-shirts make slam dunk for Knoxville retailers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of orders were placed at DW Designs and HoundDogs for custom SEC championship t-shirts as big orange spirit sounds across the state.

Dan Wilson, the owner and designer of DW Designs, said they had tons of pre-orders for their newest shirt he designed over the weekend. Those shirts were set to arrive on Wednesday.

Celebrate the best team being at the Top where they belong! Pre-order NOW!!! Youth and adult sizes available 🏆🏀🎉 #TN #Hoops #Champs pic.twitter.com/d0AHQraLPi — The DW Designs (@thedwdesigns) March 14, 2022

“It’s a huge milestone and a major point in history,” said Wilson. “Just an honor that we can create things like this that people can enjoy and celebrate a piece of history.”

Fans also showed up to stores like HoundDogs. Jesse Thomason, HoundDogs’ managing partner, told WVLT News the phones rang off the hook on Monday. He put shirts on the website on Sunday and sold “a ton” of those and he placed a re-order on top of what they ordered.

“Right now the Vols’ fan base is the most electric fan base I think probably in the country and probably that Tennessee’s had in a long time because all of our sports are doing well,” Thomason explained.

WVLT caught up with Karen Lykins, a UT grad, in HoundDogs who called the team “magic.”

“Just want to get my hands on something that commemorates all the excitement after 43 years,” Lykins said.

He had big hopes for the NCAA tournament.

“Let’s continue to roll with it. I think this team has peaked at the right time. They’re hot. They’re on fire. They’re having a blast playing. I mean you can just see it in their faces,” Thomason said.

The No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers will face the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers from Virginia in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The game will air on WVLT at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Tennessee sits at 26-7, being 14-4 in the SEC, while Longwood sits at 26-6, being 15-1 in the Big South.

