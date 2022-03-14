TBI human trafficking sting leads to 5 arrests

DAYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were arrested as a result of a human trafficking sting operated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and several other agencies, according to a news release Monday.

Over a two-day period beginning on March 10, officers placed decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex as part of an investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, TBI officials said. The focus of the operation was to identify any person who tried to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

As a result, investigators arrested five men who were booked into the Rhea County Jail on a $25,000 bond each.

The following men were arrested:

Eugenio D. Bautista 23, from Dayton: Two counts trafficking for commercial sex act, two counts especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

Kevin S. Cormier, 55 from Spring City: Two counts trafficking for commercial sex act

Devin Wayne Riddle, 28 from Chickamauga, GA: One count trafficking for commercial sex act, one count manufacture, delivery, sell of possession of methamphetamine, one count unlawful drug paraphernalia

Kevin Ramirez Vasquez, 18 from Chattanooga: One count trafficking for commercial sex act

Erik Alan Zeliski, 47 from Ooltewah: One count trafficking for commercial sex act

The undercover operation was the third of its kind in 2022 and was operated by special agents of the TBI’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Dayton Police Department, 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security.

