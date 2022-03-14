Tennessee basketball’s associate head coach plans to go to ECU, reports say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The associate head coach for the University of Tennessee’s Men Basketball Team, Michael Schwartz, planned to become the new head coach at East Carolina University, according to sports reporter Stephen Igoe.

“Schwartz was one of the most highly-sought after assistants in the country, and was brought up with several other openings,” said Igoe. “ECU moved quickly to secure its man.”

Schwartz would be the fifth assistant coach under Rick Barnes to become a head coach, according to Igoe.

Igoe reported the Board of Trustees at ECU is set to vote on the hire at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to approve the contract.

SOURCES: Tennessee associate head coach Michael Schwartz has agreed to be the next head basketball coach at East Carolina, pending board of trustees approval on Wednesday. — Stephen Igoe (@StephenIgoe) March 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.