Tennessee basketball’s associate head coach plans to go to ECU, reports say

Tennessee basketball associate head coach Michael Schwartz plans to be the new head coach at East Carolina University, according to sports reporter Stephen Igoe.
Tennessee basketball associate head coach Michael Schwartz plans to be the new head coach at East Carolina University, according to sports reporter Stephen Igoe. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The associate head coach for the University of Tennessee’s Men Basketball Team, Michael Schwartz, planned to become the new head coach at East Carolina University, according to sports reporter Stephen Igoe.

“Schwartz was one of the most highly-sought after assistants in the country, and was brought up with several other openings,” said Igoe. “ECU moved quickly to secure its man.”

Schwartz would be the fifth assistant coach under Rick Barnes to become a head coach, according to Igoe.

Igoe reported the Board of Trustees at ECU is set to vote on the hire at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to approve the contract.

