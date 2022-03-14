The warming trend starts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a cold start to Monday. By the afternoon we’ll have sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The sunshine is returning for most of the week ahead. It starts today on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay in the low 60s as we go into the afternoon.

Highs on Monday will be near 61 in Knoxville to 58 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and temperatures near 35 to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase Tuesday as a small system from the south clips part of East Tennessee late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Both days will feature highs in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are likely Wednesday.

We dry out just in time for St. Patrick’s Day and see those highs get near 70 degrees!

The 70s stick around Friday with our next cold front arriving late Friday into early Saturday morning. This system, for now, looks weak with scattered rain overnight Friday into the morning hours on Saturday. Temperatures will drop a little bit into the 60s for the weekend. Sunshine returns quickly by Sunday.

