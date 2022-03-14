YWAC diagnoses abused dog with cancer, gives update on adoption status

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young-Williams Animal Center announced that a dog at the center of an animal cruelty case has been diagnosed with cancer and will remain under the treatment of the shelter.

When found by Knoxville Police Department officers, the dog, a terrier or poodle mix, was found abandoned in a cloth dog carrier behind a dumpster near an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Jenkins Road on March 5. It was alive when found, but officials said it showed “neglect and had numerous areas of its body that were severely infected.”

Now known as Bridget, the dog was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. Shelter officials said they were exploring many treatment options.

“Several options for treatment are being explored in order to give Bridget the best chance at recovery and as many happy days as can be achieved going forward,” a shelter spokesperson shared.

The YWAC said it was working with a veterinary oncologist to help diagnose Bridget’s specific medical needs and treatment plans moving forward. At this time, a news release stated that she was in stable condition and resting comfortably without pain.

Although many people had reached out to WVLT News on the dog’s adoption status, animal shelter officials said that Bridget would not be available for adoption due to the circumstances. In the future, she would need to be cared for in a home by a specifically trained foster that has experience caring for animals with advanced medical needs.

The shelter said that the outpouring of support from the community touched their hearts.

Our hearts have been touched by the numerous calls, notes and messages from community members ready to help Bridget. We thank all of you for your caring support.

A citizen donated $500 to East Tennessee Crime Stoppers to drive more tips on the identity of the dog’s owner. Anyone with information was asked to call KPD Animal Control at 865-215-8639.

Those interested in donating to support the medical needs of animals like Bridget can do so on the Animal Compassion Fund website.

The dog was found behind a dumpster, officials said. (Knoxville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.