Clouds increase Tuesday as rain moves in early Wednesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a gloomy Wednesday and warmer temperatures by the end of the week.
Clouds increase Tuesday
Clouds increase Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase today as light rain showers arrive early Wednesday and stick around throughout the day. After the rain, temperatures crank back up into the 70s before our next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start the day off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most. Areas west, along the Plateau, are much warmer this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50!

Those clouds stick around all day and increase this afternoon and evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours, especially in the southern Valley with high still getting near 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Have the rain gear with you on Wednesday as showers move in and stick around throughout the day! Overall, these rain showers should be light but a few moderate showers are possible. Highs will only get near 61 degrees.

Rain through Wednesday
Rain through Wednesday(WVLT)

It looks like a few showers linger along the mountains early Thursday, but the rest of us should be dry. We’ll still hang onto that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Thursday is also St. Patrick’s Day and our pick of the week! Thursday is our day of ‘equal time,’ meaning nearly identical daylight and night-time. At our latitude, this is NOT the spring equinox!

Rain is still on the way Friday, but it is mostly in the afternoon and evening. This may linger through dawn Saturday. Saturday is colder behind the front. We actually drop to near average for this time of year.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday are warmer and have lots of sunshine.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-day planner
Tuesday's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

