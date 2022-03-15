Advertisement

Education job fairs held for East Tennessee school districts

Teachers are in high demand and some of the biggest school districts in East Tennessee are holding job fairs to try and get back to full staff.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School districts across East Tennessee scheduled job fairs to try and fill the open positions following a teacher shortage.

Hamblen County Schools scheduled a Teacher Recruitment Fair on March 22, from 4-6 p.m. at the Morristown Hamblen High School East Cafeteria.

For Knox County Schools, a job fair is scheduled for March 26, at Central High School. Registration for the fair begins at 8 a.m. followed by an optional panel discussion at 8:30 a.m. with table visits beginning at 9 a.m.

You can submit a question for the panel during registration.

Later in the month, Blount County Schools will hold their Educator Recruiting Fair on March 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the central office located at 831 Grandview Dr. in Maryville.

If you can’t attend in person, a virtual session will be held April 5 at designated times.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

