Education job fairs held for East Tennessee school districts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School districts across East Tennessee scheduled job fairs to try and fill the open positions following a teacher shortage.

Hamblen County Schools scheduled a Teacher Recruitment Fair on March 22, from 4-6 p.m. at the Morristown Hamblen High School East Cafeteria.

For Knox County Schools, a job fair is scheduled for March 26, at Central High School. Registration for the fair begins at 8 a.m. followed by an optional panel discussion at 8:30 a.m. with table visits beginning at 9 a.m.

You can submit a question for the panel during registration.

Later in the month, Blount County Schools will hold their Educator Recruiting Fair on March 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the central office located at 831 Grandview Dr. in Maryville.

If you can’t attend in person, a virtual session will be held April 5 at designated times.

