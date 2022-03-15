Advertisement

How super Vols fans are going to Indy

Knoxville bus company Olympus is set to take people on charter buses to Indianapolis for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to see the Vols compete on Thursday.
Bus Trip for Vols Fans
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville bus company, Olympus, is set to take at least two groups of people on charter buses to Indianapolis for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to see the Vols compete on Thursday.

Joey Mills is the CEO and said groups of 20 or more people can book a bus.

“We love just being able to provide people with a nice, safe, you know clean, be able to meet with your friends and talk with your friends and not have to worry about the hectic driving,” said Mills, “Especially when you get to Indianapolis you don’t want to have to worry about finding parking.”

He already has a couple groups set; both will leave Thursday. You can’t join those groups but you can start your own.

There’s 56 seats on a bus.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Officials believe the woman’s name could be Vickie or Victoria.
Knoxville police seek identity of woman in connection to suspected overdose death
Travis Monday was accused of robbing a Walgreens in Knoxville Sunday.
Report: Knoxville Walgreens robbery suspect threatens to shoot employees if they didn’t hand over money
Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Top: Eugenio Bautista; Kevin Cormier, Kevin Ramirez Vasquez. Bottom: Devin Riddle, Erik Zeliski.
TBI human trafficking sting leads to 5 arrests

Latest News

Mr and Miss Basketball honorees for 2022
Bearden’s Jennifer Sullivan named Miss Basketball
Pigeon Forge sees tourism decrease in January, optimistic for a strong 2022
Pigeon Forge sees tourism decrease in January, optimistic for a strong 2022
Expect shower and an isolated rumble of thunder to move in Wednesday morning
Rain back three times in the 8-day forecast
In December the city announced gross revenues hit more than $1.7 billion in 2021.
Pigeon Forge sees tourism decrease in January, optimistic for a strong 2022