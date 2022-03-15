How super Vols fans are going to Indy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville bus company, Olympus, is set to take at least two groups of people on charter buses to Indianapolis for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to see the Vols compete on Thursday.

Joey Mills is the CEO and said groups of 20 or more people can book a bus.

“We love just being able to provide people with a nice, safe, you know clean, be able to meet with your friends and talk with your friends and not have to worry about the hectic driving,” said Mills, “Especially when you get to Indianapolis you don’t want to have to worry about finding parking.”

He already has a couple groups set; both will leave Thursday. You can’t join those groups but you can start your own.

There’s 56 seats on a bus.

