Advertisement

Legislators consider waiving state auto registration fees for 1 year


Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State legislators are considering a bill that would waive the state portion of the motor vehicle registration for non-commercial vehicles for one year beginning July 1.

An amendment to HB 2640 introduced in the House Transportation Committee would waive the fees for motorcycles, autocycles and passenger vehicles for one year.

“This is simply a methodology that we’re looking at to get some money back into the hands of Tennessee taxpayers,” state Rep. Patsy Hazelwood, R-Signal Mountain. “With our tax structure we don’t have a really good way to do a tax refund so this is just one way we could share the large dollars and strong revenue position the state is in and will allow us to do something for all of our Tennessee taxpayers, at least the ones that own vehicles.”

The reduction would only apply to the state registration fee. Any fees for a specialty license plate and local fees, such as a wheel tax, would still apply.

“The specialty license plates, if you want to purchase those, you will still pay the additional fee for that,” Hazelwood said. “Those dollars are directed to various organizations. We don’t want to impact them in any way. This is just for the base price of a regular tag, the state portion.”

The registration fees are deposited into the state highway fund.

“When you purchase your tag, those dollars do go into the highway fund,” Hazelwood said. “Our goal would be to make TDOT whole from the general fund for any dollars that would be part of the process.”

Currently the state receives $23.75 per motor vehicle or motor home registered and $16.75 for each motorcycle and autocycle registered. The estimated decrease in state revenue would be over $120 million.

The bill now goes to the House Finance, Ways, and Means Committee for consideration. The companion bill in the Senate is also scheduled to be heard by the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Officials believe the woman’s name could be Vickie or Victoria.
Knoxville police seek identity of woman in connection to suspected overdose death
Travis Monday was accused of robbing a Walgreens in Knoxville Sunday.
Report: Knoxville Walgreens robbery suspect threatens to shoot employees if they didn’t hand over money
Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital falls victim to cyberattack

Latest News

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
School funding a priority for Tennessee lawmakers
Education a top priority for lawmakers during legislative session