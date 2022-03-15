Advertisement

New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask.(CNN/Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - With the latest iOS update, you’ll no longer have to remove your face mask to use Face ID.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask. After you install the update, you’ll just have to go through the process of scanning your face with your mask on.

The new iOS, which rolled out Monday, also features new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

