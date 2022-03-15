Pigeon Forge sees tourism decrease in January, optimistic for a strong 2022

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon forge announced another record year for tourism last year, but that news comes with a new year that’s seen a decline in tax revenues.

Pigeon Forge City leaders gathered Tuesday to present the “State of the City” with growth in 2021 once again. However, January of this year reported gross receipts were down 13%. Amusements saw the sharpest decline at 34%.

Mayor David Wear said the numbers could be skewed because in 2021 many schools were still on virtual learning, leaving families more travel options.

The city’s tourism director said travel in January was down across the country. He said while gas prices, snow storms and a COVID-19 surge could be to blame, he’s not worried yet.

“The whole U.S. was down as I said in my comments, $79 billion and in January, according to U.S. Travel Association. I think a lot of it had to do with omicron,” said Downey. “It’d be unusual in my 34 years here if we don’t have a good season. It may not be the strongest one ever, but I think the other thing is that we had people in Chicago about three weeks ago at a travel show and the following week at a D.C. show. There was a lot of pin-up demand people saying they’re going to come.”

Downey said historically Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains area has done well when gas prices are high.

“Our primary feeder markets are three or four hours away. So that’s only one tank of gas for them to get here. So historically, we’ve always done well even when gas prices are high. So we’re confident that they will have a good season as well,” he said.

“Mass transit system is second to none. It’s phenomenal. It’s high tech, and it is very convenient. It’s a place that you can go and park your car and get anywhere in the city of patient force for very cheap.”

Wear said even though he feels Pigeon Forge will have a strong year ahead, he and city commission want to keep a close watch on revenues coming in.

“Every revenue dollar that comes to the City of Pigeon Forge is used for services back to the community. That’s what taxes are for. So that’s how we look at it. We just want to make sure that our budgets align with what is reality. Sometimes we’re up sometimes we’re down,” he said. “I think 2022 is going to be a strong year for travel. We might not hit the same kind of level of travel as we saw in 2021. But who knows, it started off pretty good with this week’s spring break.”

City leaders also updated the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association members on road projects going on in the city and the new mass transit center. They hope these projects will help move traffic around town much better.

In December the city announced gross revenue hit more than $1.7 billion in 2021 which broke the old record from 2019 of $1.5 billion. The city has just more than 6,000 residents.

