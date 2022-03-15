Rain back three times in the 8-day forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are here to stay, but so is the warmth.

Rain is back Wednesday and Friday. We have sun and warmth into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re quite mild Tuesday afternoon and evening, even as mostly cloudy to overcast conditions reign.

Paige and I are onboard for widespread morning showers. This is happening well before dawn and through the morning commute. It’s the center of an upper low - meaning clouds are stubborn to clear. Sometimes these low top showers can produce an isolated rumble of thunder.

Most of use will get rain, especially true south of I-40. These spots should get a third to half an inch of rain. We’re still in the lower 60s, and could be slightly warmer in southeastern Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

St. Patrick’s Day looks wonderful! There are a couple morning showers way up on the Smoky Mountain peaks. We’ll still hang onto that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Thursday is also St. Patrick’s Day and our pick of the week! Thursday is our day of ‘equal time,’ meaning nearly identical daylight and night-time. At our latitude, this is NOT the spring equinox!

Rain is still on the way Friday, but it is mostly in the afternoon and evening. This may linger through dawn Saturday. Saturday is colder behind the front. We actually drop to near average for this time of year.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday are warmer and have lots of sunshine.

