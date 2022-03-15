Report: Knoxville Walgreens robbery suspect threatens to shoot employees if they didn’t hand over money

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was arrested, and a suspect escaped after a robbery at a Walgreens in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, KPD officers responded to a robbery at a Walgreens located at 7523 Kingston Pike. The initial report stated that two men entered the store, one of which acted like he had a gun before both men left the store with money from the register, according to a KPD spokesperson.

Travis Monday went into the Walgreens with an unidentified suspect and bought two speakers and two turtle beach headsets and then exited the store. When they both came back in a second time, they returned to the counter and an employee noticed the second suspect put their hand in their jacket while they rang up deodorant for Monday, according to the Walgreens employee, Douglas Williams.

“Williams stated that the defendant then said ‘This is a robbery, give me all the money out of the drawer,’” according to the police report.

The second suspect then threatened to shoot the employee if they did not comply, according to the report.

Williams told police Monday put the money Williams gave him in the same bag as the deodorant before handing the bag to the second defendant before they both left the store. After the incident, the register was counted and came up $870.61 short, according to the police report.

Investigators on the scene received a description of the truck that the suspects left in, which was relayed to officers. According to officials, the truck was located a short time later when officers tried to stop it on I-40 East near Papermill Drive. However, it did not stop, which resulted in a brief pursuit before it was called off, and the sight of the truck was lost.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office located the truck and attempted to stop it; however, the driver refused again, officials said. A pursuit was initiated, and the truck reportedly wrecked on East Emory Road at Quarry Road. THP officers were able to arrest the driver, identified as 46-year-old Monday.

The passenger fled from the truck and was not located, despite search efforts from officers. A KPD spokesperson said that the suspect had not been found or positively identified as of Tuesday morning.

Monday was charged with several charges, including aggravated robbery, simple possession and felony evading arrest.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit will lead the investigation.

