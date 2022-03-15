Senior center’s biggest fundraise, Pancake Fest, returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is that time of year again! Pancake Fest time!

The O’Connor Senior Center Annual Pancake Fest is coming up and now is your time to get a ticket.

The pancake fest has two options this year: drive-through or dine-in. There are still all the vendors, celebrity flippers and live music you usually enjoy. Masks are optional.

It’s the center’s biggest fundraiser of the year and this year they are hoping to make it extra special.

The pancake fest is on April 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center located at 611 Winona St, Knoxville, TN 37917.

You can get your $5.00 tickets online here or at the O’Conner Center to pick up at the door.

