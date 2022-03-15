Some parents excited to see KCS mask mandate temporarily lifted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County students will not have to go to school in masks starting next Monday after Judge Ronnie Greer ordered the mandate be temporarily lifted.

Meghan Fulton and Lori Smith’s children play together without masks and they’re both happy they’ll be able to go to school together without them.

Fulton said, “We’re excited they get to see their teacher’s faces. I spent an entire school year last year not even getting to meet their teachers in person.”

“My kids started kindergarten last year and they’ve been in masks,” Smith said. “That’s all they’ve ever known.”

The defendants in the current lawsuit, the Knox Co. Board of Education and Gov. Bill Lee, requested the new guidance be in line with the CDC’s. This would allow people in low-risk COVID-19 communities, including Knox County, to have the option to wear masks.

“If putting a mask on your kid is what’s best for your kid, I stand behind you 100%,” Fulton said. “I feel differently. I feel like my kids need to be able to see their friend’s faces and their teacher’s faces.”

Knox Co. school board member, Betsy Henderson, said masking shouldn’t be up to the courts.

“I would like us to get past that where the CDC isn’t controlling the decisions we make. It should be the Board of Education’s decision as well as the parent’s primarily,” Henderson said.

Both sides in the lawsuit have 60 days to reach an agreement with a mediator. Some parents expected a final resolution soon.

“There’s more to come so now we’re hoping for the 6th circuit to give us the answer we’re all hoping for,” Fulton said.

The mask ruling can go back into effect. If COVID-19 risk goes up in the community, the plaintiffs can re-issue a preliminary injunction or ask for a modified one to keep masks in schools.

