Surveillance camera captures group tagging the old Lawson McGhee Public Library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in trying to help the Knoxville Police Department get a grip on illegal graffiti.

At least five people were accused of a couple of vandalisms in the city. Homeowner Abraham Snati’s surveillance cameras caught at least five people tagging illegal graffiti outside of his downtown home last week. The building was also the former Lawson Mcghee Public Library built in the 1800s.

“I remember I moved to Knoxville like four years ago and it’s getting worse every year. I don’t know why, but it’s getting worse,” Snati said.

According to police reports, the damage totals to $10,000. Crime Stoppers was hoping to help make an arrest.

Crime Stoppers told WVLT News the same suspects were wanted in connection to a separate vandalism case outside an East Knoxville business along Cherry Street also on March 8.

If you have any information, police and Crime Stoppers want you to reach out.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward if you leave a tip here.

