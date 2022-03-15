Advertisement

White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

Biden will meet with NATO and European leaders in Brussels on March 24.

The trip follows on Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Officials believe the woman’s name could be Vickie or Victoria.
Knoxville police seek identity of woman in connection to suspected overdose death
Travis Monday was accused of robbing a Walgreens in Knoxville Sunday.
Report: Knoxville Walgreens robbery suspect threatens to shoot employees if they didn’t hand over money
Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital falls victim to cyberattack

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
Coronavirus can have many side-effects that sideline people from their lives, and it has...
Nebraska teen gets sense of smell back after COVID, thanks to shots ‘rebooting’ nerve system
White House tours are coming back next month.
White House tours to resume next month as virus fades
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car