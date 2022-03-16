Advertisement

Cybersecurity expert weighs in on East Tennessee Children’s Hospital attack

The Oak Ridge expert said hospitals are one of the most targeted facilities.
The Oak Ridge expert said hospitals are one of the most targeted facilities.
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announcement that they had faced a cybersecurity attack, details have been limited.

Bridgitte Mase is a cybersecurity expert at Boston Government Services in Oak Ridge who said that hospitals are some of the most often attacked entities by hackers.

“They can’t really shut down right? So as most companies can shut down for a certain amount of time, hospitals and most healthcare facilities don’t really have that option,” said Mase.

Because of this, Mase said it can make an existing attack last even longer while people continue to work.

As a doctor and surgeon in East Tennessee, Senator Richard Briggs spoke to how this could all impact a hospital on a day to day basis.

“I think it will create more work we’ll have to go back to paper and doing things the way we did them a long time ago,” said Briggs. He adds that things like x-rays, medical records, phones and more could be impacted depending on the severity of the breach.

For patients, our local expert said you shouldn’t feel worried about going back to a hospital.

“If it’s been compromised it’s already been compromised, I would continue to go to my appointments certainly wouldn’t stop,” said Mase.

This comes as Children’s said they’ll continue to care for anyone that walks through their door.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Officials believe the woman’s name could be Vickie or Victoria.
Knoxville police seek identity of woman in connection to suspected overdose death
Travis Monday was accused of robbing a Walgreens in Knoxville Sunday.
Report: Knoxville Walgreens robbery suspect threatens to shoot employees if they didn’t hand over money
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital CEO releases statement on cyberattack

Latest News

Maryville College student pursues education after treacherous past in South Sudan
Maryville College student pursues education after treacherous past in South Sudan
An ETSU student from Ukraine is working with his brother to help provide food and shelter to...
Ukrainian East Tennessee student helping people back home
An ETSU student from Ukraine is working with his brother to help provide food and shelter to...
Ukrainian East Tennessee student helping people back home
The Oak Ridge expert said hospitals are one of the most targeted facilities.
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on East Tennessee Children’s Hospital attack