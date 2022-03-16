Cybersecurity expert weighs in on East Tennessee Children’s Hospital attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announcement that they had faced a cybersecurity attack, details have been limited.

Bridgitte Mase is a cybersecurity expert at Boston Government Services in Oak Ridge who said that hospitals are some of the most often attacked entities by hackers.

“They can’t really shut down right? So as most companies can shut down for a certain amount of time, hospitals and most healthcare facilities don’t really have that option,” said Mase.

Because of this, Mase said it can make an existing attack last even longer while people continue to work.

As a doctor and surgeon in East Tennessee, Senator Richard Briggs spoke to how this could all impact a hospital on a day to day basis.

“I think it will create more work we’ll have to go back to paper and doing things the way we did them a long time ago,” said Briggs. He adds that things like x-rays, medical records, phones and more could be impacted depending on the severity of the breach.

For patients, our local expert said you shouldn’t feel worried about going back to a hospital.

“If it’s been compromised it’s already been compromised, I would continue to go to my appointments certainly wouldn’t stop,” said Mase.

This comes as Children’s said they’ll continue to care for anyone that walks through their door.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.