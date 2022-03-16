Advertisement

Dog at center of animal cruelty investigation passes away

The dog was found abandoned in a dog carrier behind a dumpster near an apartment complex near Jenkins Road.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog at the center of an animal cruelty investigation has passed away, according to officials at Young-Williams Animal Center.

The dog, a terrier or poodle mix, was found abandoned in a cloth dog carrier behind a dumpster near an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Jenkins Road on March 5, officials said. It was alive when found, but officials said it showed “neglect and had numerous areas of its body that were severely infected.”

The Young-Williams Animal Center provided extensive medical treatment and a cruelty exam to the dog.

A generous citizen has donated $500 to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers to increase the reward

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The Knoxville Police Department Animal Control asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of the neglected and abandoned dog. A citizen donated $500 to East Tennessee Crime Stoppers to drive more tips on the identity of the dog’s owner.

On Monday, officials shared the dog was diagnosed with cancer and would remain under treatment for the time being, but sadly crossed the rainbow bridge on Tuesday. A small memorial will be set up in the dog’s honor Wednesday afternoon.

