Dragons slayed in State Tourney Quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Side held on for a 52-48 win over Clinton in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 3A tournament at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

A season ago, the South Side boys basketball lost in the state championship game by one point in part because of missed free throws late.

On Wednesday in Murfreesboro, the Hawks (25-3) went 9-for-22 from the free throw line and committed 15 turnovers.

Trailing 41-39, Clinton got a baseline jumper from Jackson Garner, who was fouled on the play. The three point effort gave the Dragons a 42-41 lead.

Then down by a point once again, Clinton’s Rishon Bright would drive and score giving his team back the lead at 43-42, but that would be their last lead of the game.

Up 48-45 Erico Sain connects from under the bucket to make it 50-45. The Hawks hang on to win 52-48 and close out a terrific season at 28-5.

