Advertisement

Dragons slayed in State Tourney Quarterfinals

Clinton falls to Jackson South Side at MTSU
BlueCross State Championships
BlueCross State Championships(TSSAA)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Side held on for a 52-48 win over Clinton in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 3A tournament at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

A season ago, the South Side boys basketball lost in the state championship game by one point in part because of missed free throws late.

On Wednesday in Murfreesboro, the Hawks (25-3) went 9-for-22 from the free throw line and committed 15 turnovers.

Trailing 41-39, Clinton got a baseline jumper from Jackson Garner, who was fouled on the play. The three point effort gave the Dragons a 42-41 lead.

Then down by a point once again, Clinton’s Rishon Bright would drive and score giving his team back the lead at 43-42, but that would be their last lead of the game.

Up 48-45 Erico Sain connects from under the bucket to make it 50-45. The Hawks hang on to win 52-48 and close out a terrific season at 28-5.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
TAGGING
Surveillance camera captures group tagging the old Lawson McGhee Public Library
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Top: Eugenio Bautista; Kevin Cormier, Kevin Ramirez Vasquez. Bottom: Devin Riddle, Erik Zeliski.
TBI human trafficking sting leads to 5 arrests
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital CEO releases statement on cyberattack

Latest News

Lightning is possible Wednesday night, as the center of the enormous upper low moves in.
Storms late Wednesday evening, more showers Friday, all before spring warmth
Jody Wright
Falcons soar to Quarterfinal round win at State
Knoxville students recognized for creating app through Congressional App Challenge
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash