Falcons soar to Quarterfinal round win at State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the Class-3A Quarterfinals it was Fulton and Fayette Ware High School.

Jody Wright’s falcons jumped on the Wildcats early and never looked back. The Kimber boys were tough for Fayette were tough to handle.

Denaj scored 17, while Taj scored a team high 20 to lead four Falcons in double figures.

The Falcons led by 12 at the break and they would soar to a 21 point victory.

Fulton will now face Jackson South Side in the State Semifinals on Friday.

