Advertisement

Falcons soar to Quarterfinal round win at State

Fulton defeats Fayette Ware 78-57 at the MTSU Murphy Center
Jody Wright
Jody Wright(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the Class-3A Quarterfinals it was Fulton and Fayette Ware High School.

Jody Wright’s falcons jumped on the Wildcats early and never looked back. The Kimber boys were tough for Fayette were tough to handle.

Denaj scored 17, while Taj scored a team high 20 to lead four Falcons in double figures.

The Falcons led by 12 at the break and they would soar to a 21 point victory.

Fulton will now face Jackson South Side in the State Semifinals on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
TAGGING
Surveillance camera captures group tagging the old Lawson McGhee Public Library
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Top: Eugenio Bautista; Kevin Cormier, Kevin Ramirez Vasquez. Bottom: Devin Riddle, Erik Zeliski.
TBI human trafficking sting leads to 5 arrests
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital CEO releases statement on cyberattack

Latest News

Lightning is possible Wednesday night, as the center of the enormous upper low moves in.
Storms late Wednesday evening, more showers Friday, all before spring warmth
BlueCross State Championships
Dragons slayed in State Tourney Quarterfinals
Knoxville students recognized for creating app through Congressional App Challenge
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash